Late Notices

Irene M. Denton

CAMERON, Mo. Irene Mary Denton, 96, of Cameron, passed away Feb. 10, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at St. Munchin Catholic Church. Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens. www.polandthompson.com Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Robert Newcomer

SAVANNAH, Mo. Robert Bob Newcomer, 74, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Farewell Services & Public Livestream 3 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Wilda L. Waller

Wilda Louise Waller, 88, St. Joseph, passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Living Community of St. Joseph. Funeral Service 2 p.m., Wednesday also at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment; Walnut Grove Cemetery, St. Joseph. The family will receive friends noon to 2 p.m., prior to the service. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.