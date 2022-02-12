Late Notices
Bradley O. Ball
Bradley Owen Ball 64, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 10, 2022. Funeral 10 a.m. Feb. 15, at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Mount Zion Cemetery, Gower, Missouri. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Sandra Gillespie
ALBANY, Mo. Sandra Rasco Gillespie, 81, of Albany, Missouri, passed away Feb. 10, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, with burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the chapel. www.robersonpolleychapel.com
Jacob E. Hatfield
Jacob Elliott Hatfield, 21, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 11, 2022. Mr. Hatfield has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Celebration of Life 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 16 at Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com
Betty Jo Jacobs
Betty Jo Jacobs, 84, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 11, 2022. Arrangements pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Wilma Lee
HAMILTON, Mo. Wilma "Darlene" Lee, 85, Hamilton, Missouri, passed on Feb. 10, 2022. Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.www.bramfuneralservices.com
Ramona J. Perkinson
Ramona June Perkinson, 62, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 11, 2022. Ms. Perkinson has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com
Helen C. Willard
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Helen Catherine Willard, 97, passed away Feb. 10, 2022. Mass: Feb. 17 10 a.m., St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
