Terrell J. Henderson

Terrell Joseph Henderson 22, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 11, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Kevin T. Warner

MARSHALL, Mo. Kevin T. Warner, 55, Marshall, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Douglas R. Witt

Douglas R Witt, 66 of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 11, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

