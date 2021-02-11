Late Notices

Amber D. Bracken

Amber Dian Bracken 37, St. Joseph, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Funeral Service 2 p.m, Saturday at our Chapel. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Patty J. Stevens

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Patty Jane Stevens, 83, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Services: Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, 10:30 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Albert R. Stout

Albert Raymond Ray Stout, 99, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment Ashland Cemetery. Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Oliver J. Wright

Oliver J. Wright, 62, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.