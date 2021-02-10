Late Notices

James S. Cline

WESTON, Mo. James "Jim" S. Cline, 91, Weston, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9. 2021, Funeral services & live stream, 10:30 a.m. Friday, Rupp Funeral Home.

Helen M. Hahn

Helen Marie Hahn, 75, St. Joseph, passed away Monday Feb. 8, 2021, in St. Joseph. Mrs. Hahn has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. No services are scheduled at this time.

Robert J. Kurtz

Robert J Kurtz, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

John R. Roth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. John Richard Roth, 44, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

James Turner

CLARKSDALE, Mo. James Turner, 72, of Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

