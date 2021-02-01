Late Notices

Billy L. Catron

Billy L. Catron, 83, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment: 1 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Gary T. Legler

HIAWATHA, Kan. Gary Thomas Legler, 66, of Hiawatha, died Jan. 27, 2021, at Maple Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.