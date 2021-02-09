Late Notices

Jack John P. Barclay, Jr.

Jack John Peter Barclay, Jr., 91, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Vivian A. Bryson

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Vivian Arlene Bryson, 92, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. No services are scheduled at this time. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Susan R. Kile

KING CITY, Mo. Susan Rae Kile, 64, King City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Services are pending with Roberson Funeral Home, King City. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Axton J. Peterson

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Axton James Peterson, infant son of Grant and Hallie Peterson, died on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Private family service: Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Joseph R. Stough

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Joseph Raymond Stough, 88, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Private family service: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, 11 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Roy Staley

LEAWOOD, Kan. Roy Staley, 87, Leawood, Kansas, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Teri Turpin

HIGHLAND, Kan. Teri Turpin, 70, Highland, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Natural Farewell under the direction Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.