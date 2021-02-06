Late Notices

Margie E. Beggs

Margie E. Beggs 86, of St. Joseph, passed away on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Michael Hegarty

TROY, Kan. Michael Mike Hegarty, 71, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Arrangements are pending at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Sharon E. Wheeler

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Sharon Sherry Elaine (Eads) Wheeler, 74, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. No services are scheduled at this time. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.