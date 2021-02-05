Late Notices

Iola I. Ericson

Iola I. Ericson, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.Arrangements: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Rita Heitman

SMITHVILLE, Mo. Rita Heitman, 77, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away, Feb. 2, 2021. Funeral Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville. Burial: Mt. Auburn Cemetery, St. Joseph

Kimberly Prindle

GILMAN CITY, Mo. Kimberly Jo Kim Prindle, 54, Gilman City, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 at the First Baptist Church, Gilman City, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Gilman City. www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Eva Pryor

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. Eva Pryor, 92, Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Robert Stratton

BETHANY, Mo. Robert Stratton, 84, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Immanuel Baptist Church, Bethany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany. www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

George R. Stuber

George R. Stuber, 94, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.