Late Notices

Breanna Andrews

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Breanna Andrews, 25, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Service: Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 1:30 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Gaylene Berryman

Gaylene Berryman, 86, St. Joseph, made her journey home Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Farewell Services 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Stewartsville Cemetery, Stewartsville, Missouri. Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

John E. Bunkowski

WATHENA, Kan. John E. Bunkowski, 88, Wathena, Kansas, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Farewell Services & Inurnment to be held at a later date, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

James M. Coulson

BETHANY, Mo. James Moore Coulson, 50, Bethany, Missouri, passed away, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany www.robersonfuneralhome.com

John R. Hagan

John Randall Hagan, passed away at his home Feb. 3, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Polley Funeral Services, Ridgeway, Missouri.

David B. Goodwin

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. David Braxton Goodwin, 63, of Chillicothe, passed away Feb. 3, 2021. Services are pending. www.polandthompson.com for further information. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Elaine Russell

BETHANY, Mo. Elaine Russell, 89, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Bethany.. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Sylvia R. Thornton

HIAWATHA, Kan. Sylvia Ruth Thornton, 77, of Hiawatha, Kansas, died Monday evening, Feb. 1, 2021. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information

Mark A. Weese

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Mark Alan Weese, 57, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Feb. 2, 2021. Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville, Missouri. Burial: Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery

David L. White

MARYVILLE, Mo. David Laverne White, 75 of Maryville, Missouri, passed Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Price Funeral Home in Maryville. Burial Nodaway Memorial Gardens. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.