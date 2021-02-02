Late Notices

Doris Jo Brinton

Doris Jo (Musser)Brinton, 99, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 30, 2021 Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m.. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Agency Cemetery.

William B. Butrick, Jr.

HIGHLAND, Kan. William B. Butrick, Jr., 79, passed away Jan. 29, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com .

Carol Butterfield

Carol Butterfield, 77, of St Joseph, passed away Jan. 31, 2021. Funeral services: 2 p.m, Feb. 6, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jim Longe officiating. Interment: Ashland Cemetery.

Cassandra Donaldson

FAUCETT, Mo. Cassandra "CJ" Donaldson 18, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Feb. 1, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

John D. Drysdale

John Duane Drysdale, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 31, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Patricia L. Friend

CAMERON, Mo. Patricia Lee Friend, 71, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Jan. 25, 2021. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Garon Hagan

PRINCETON, Mo. Garon Gale Hagan, 73, Princeton, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 3 in Bethel Cemetery, Cainsville, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Harriette Harris

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Harriette McDora Harris, age 87, passed away: Jan. 31, 2021. Graveside Funeral Service 1 p.m. Feb. 6, 2021 at Amity Cemetery, Amity, Missouri. Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. Online condolences: Turner Family Funeral Home.

Allison Herchenroder

TAMPA, Fla. Allison Perry Delisle Herchenroder, 24, formerly of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Jan. 30, 2021. Services are pendingArrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Loretta D. Kelley

Loretta D. Kelley 85, St. Joseph, died Jan. 30. Funeral arrangements are pending Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.

Mary M. Lightner

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. + Mary Margaret Lightner, 93, died Jan. 30, 2021. Mass: Feb. 3, 2021, 2 p.m., St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe.

www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Seth McDermitt

PITTSBURGH, Penn. Seth McDermitt, 31, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 28, 2021. Farewell Services 10 a.m. Feb. 9, 2021, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Robert Reed

Robert Bob Reed, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 1, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Michael D. Shepard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Michael D. Shepard, 56, Kansas City, Missouri, died Jan. 30. Funeral arrangements are pending, Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.

Timothy L. Venneman

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Timothy Tim Lee Venneman, 66, died Jan. 30, 2021. Service: Feb. 3, 2021, 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Ruth J. Waters

MISSOURI CITY, Mo. Ruth Jeraline (Gordon) Waters, 88, of Missouri City, Missouri, passed away Jan. 29, 2021. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.