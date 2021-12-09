Late Notices
Mary L. Anderson
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Mary Louise Anderson, 73, passed away Dec. 7, 2021. Funeral Dec. 10, 2021, 3 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Margaret J. Artherton
Margaret J. Margy Artherton, 88, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 8, 2021. Farewell Services 3 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
Robert D. Grooms
BRANSON, Mo. Robert D. Grooms, 61, Branson, Missouri, passed away Dec. 8, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Norman N. Newby
CAMERON, Mo. Norman Neil Newby, 88, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Dec. 7, 2021. Services 2 p.m. Dec. 13, at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. www.polandthompson.com Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
James R. Wilson
James R. Jimmy Wilson, 57, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 8, 2021. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
