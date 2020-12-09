Late Notices
Rosalie Ballard
Rosalie Ballard, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Funeral services: 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Rupp Funeral HomeThe Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Online livestream, condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Larry K. Gaylor
ROCK PORT, Mo. Larry K. Cotton Gayler, 73, Rock Port, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Graveside Service and Inurnment: 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.
Debra E. Wilson
WHITE CLOUD, Kan. Debra Elaine Deb Wilson, 58, of rural White Cloud, Died Dec. 7, 2020. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information
Susan K. Zirkle
Susan Kay Zirkle, age 74, passed away Dec. 8, 2020. Private Family Funeral Services will be held under direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.