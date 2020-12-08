Late Notices
James W. Banister
ROCK PORT, Mo. James William (Jim) Banister, 81, Rock Port, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. All memorial services scheduled for spring 2021. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Donald R. Barnes
BROWN COUNTY, Kan. Donald Richard Barnes, Brown County, Kanss, passed away Dec. 5, 2020 at the age of 92. Please see www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for service details.
Betty Jean Coulson
EAGLEVILLE, Mo. Betty Jean (Sams) Coulson, 93, Eagleville, Missouri, departed this life Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, in Payne Cemetery, Hatfield, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
James W. Holt
MARYVILLE, Mo. James W. Holt, 96, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, Arrangements are pending at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
Hazel Kemerling
TARKIO, Mo. Hazel (Lingerfelt) Kemerling, 83, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Graveside Service and Interment: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Barton Lackey
HIGHLAND, Kan. Barton Lackey, 80, of Highland, died Nov. 29, 2020. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service info.
Kathleen Lock
Kathleen Lock, 84, formerly of Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. See www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for service details.
Donald Mullins
Donald Mullins 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020; Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Rupp Funeral Home.
Sylvia M. Pettit
Sylvia M Pettit, 75, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
Doyle E. Templeton
WELCH, Okla. Doyle Edward Templeton, 74, Welch, Oklahoma, went to heaven on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Memorial Services 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Inurnment will be held at a later date. www.robersonfuneralhom e.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.