Late Notices

James W. Banister

ROCK PORT, Mo. James William (Jim) Banister, 81, Rock Port, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. All memorial services scheduled for spring 2021. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Donald R. Barnes

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. Donald Richard Barnes, Brown County, Kanss, passed away Dec. 5, 2020 at the age of 92. Please see www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for service details.

Betty Jean Coulson

EAGLEVILLE, Mo. Betty Jean (Sams) Coulson, 93, Eagleville, Missouri, departed this life Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, in Payne Cemetery, Hatfield, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

James W. Holt

MARYVILLE, Mo. James W. Holt, 96, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, Arrangements are pending at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Hazel Kemerling

TARKIO, Mo. Hazel (Lingerfelt) Kemerling, 83, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Graveside Service and Interment: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Barton Lackey

HIGHLAND, Kan. Barton Lackey, 80, of Highland, died Nov. 29, 2020. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service info.

Kathleen Lock

Kathleen Lock, 84, formerly of Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. See www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for service details.

Donald Mullins

Donald Mullins 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020; Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Rupp Funeral Home.

Sylvia M. Pettit

Sylvia M Pettit, 75, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Doyle E. Templeton

WELCH, Okla. Doyle Edward Templeton, 74, Welch, Oklahoma, went to heaven on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Memorial Services 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Inurnment will be held at a later date. www.robersonfuneralhom e.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.