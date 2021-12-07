Late Notices
Patty Dill
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Patty Overman Dill, 69, passed away Dec. 4, 2021. Celebration of life noon Dec. 11, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Maysville, Missouri. Visitation 11 a.m. to noon. at the church. Turner Family Funeral Home
Lois J. Duckworth
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Lois Jean Duckworth, passed away Dec. 4, 2021. Funeral Dec. 8 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Susan R. Fay
Susan R. Fay, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 5, 2021. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m., Dec. 21, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Gathering and reception 4 to 5 p.m., following the service.
Hazel Linville
DEKALB, Mo. Hazel Linville 86, of De Kalb, Missouri, passed away Dec. 6, 2021. Graveside funeral services and interment Dec. 10 at 2:30 pm, at the Westlawn Cemetery. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Jerry W. McDonald
COSBY, Mo. Jerry Wayne McDonald, 74, of Cosby, died Dec. 4, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Lawrence J. Sickman II
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. Lawrence Joseph Sickman II, 53, of Platte County, Missouri, passed away Dec. 2, 2021. Rosary: 10 a.m. with Visitation following until noon at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
