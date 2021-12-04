Late Notices

Elton Gaines

HAMILTON, Mo. Elton Gaines, 89, Hamilton, Missouri, passed on Dec. 2, 2021. Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Online obituary and condolences at www.bramfuneralservices.com

Rose M. Koeppen

WATHENA, Kan. Rose Marie Koeppen, 87, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 3, 2021. Arrangements are pending at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Jerold L. Reynolds

Jerold Lynn Reynolds 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 2, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

James M. Stuck

James McClellan Stuck, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 1, 2021. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m., Dec. 21, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral 10 a.m. Dec. 22 at Wyatt Park Baptist Church. Final Committal 12:30 p.m. Dec. 22 at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Charles R. Walker

PATTONSBURG, Mo. Charles R. Richard Walker, 74, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Dec. 1, 2021. Funeral Services 10:30 a.m. Dec. 6 at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. Burial will follow in Civil Bend Christian Cemetery, Pattonsburg. Visitation 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

