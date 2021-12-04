Late Notices
Elton Gaines
HAMILTON, Mo. Elton Gaines, 89, Hamilton, Missouri, passed on Dec. 2, 2021. Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Online obituary and condolences at www.bramfuneralservices.com
Rose M. Koeppen
WATHENA, Kan. Rose Marie Koeppen, 87, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 3, 2021. Arrangements are pending at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.
Jerold L. Reynolds
Jerold Lynn Reynolds 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 2, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
James M. Stuck
James McClellan Stuck, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 1, 2021. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m., Dec. 21, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral 10 a.m. Dec. 22 at Wyatt Park Baptist Church. Final Committal 12:30 p.m. Dec. 22 at Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Charles R. Walker
PATTONSBURG, Mo. Charles R. Richard Walker, 74, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Dec. 1, 2021. Funeral Services 10:30 a.m. Dec. 6 at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. Burial will follow in Civil Bend Christian Cemetery, Pattonsburg. Visitation 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
