Late Notices
Irene F. Carroll
MOUND CITY, Mo. Irene F. Carroll, 103, passed away Dec. 2, 2020. Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri.
Juanita J. Gibson
PHARR, Texas Juanita Jean (Phillips) Gibson, 92, formerly of Cainsville, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her home in Pharr, Texas. Graveside services and burial will be Dec. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Akron Cemetery, Cainsville www.bethanymemorialchapel.
Jacqueline E. Mays
Jaqueline E. Jackie Mays, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mike Vaye-Saye
Slawon, II
Mike Vaye-Saye Slawon, II, 62, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jeanette K. Sommer
SAVANNAH, Mo. Jeanette K. Sommer, 72 of Savannah, Missouri, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.
Donna Jo Webber
Donna Jo Webber 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 2, 2020; Funeral services 2 p.m.Monday, Rupp Funeral Home. arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.
