Late Notices

Irene F. Carroll

MOUND CITY, Mo. Irene F. Carroll, 103, passed away Dec. 2, 2020. Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri.

Juanita J. Gibson

PHARR, Texas Juanita Jean (Phillips) Gibson, 92, formerly of Cainsville, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her home in Pharr, Texas. Graveside services and burial will be Dec. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Akron Cemetery, Cainsville www.bethanymemorialchapel.

Jacqueline E. Mays

Jaqueline E. Jackie Mays, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mike Vaye-Saye

Slawon, II

Mike Vaye-Saye Slawon, II, 62, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Jeanette K. Sommer

SAVANNAH, Mo. Jeanette K. Sommer, 72 of Savannah, Missouri, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Donna Jo Webber

Donna Jo Webber 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 2, 2020; Funeral services 2 p.m.Monday, Rupp Funeral Home. arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.