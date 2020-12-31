Late Notices
Julia A. Bayne
BETHANY, Mo. Julia A. Judy Bayne, 80, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Private Family Funeral Services and Burial will be held under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Jennifer A. Hall
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Jennifer Ann Hall, 70, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Graveside services: Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020, 2:30 p.m., Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Donald R. Green
PATTONSBURG, Mo. Donald Royston Green, 92, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Private Family Services will be held under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, Missouri. Burial will be held in Pattonsburg Memorial Gardens, Pattonsburg. www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Donna L. Howell
TARKIO, Mo. Donna L. Howell, 90, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Delores I. Johnson
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Delores Dee Irene Johnson, 70, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Services: Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Dorothy Linville
HAMILTON, Mo. Dorothy Linville, 96, Hamilton, passed on Dec. 29, 2020, in Savannah. Funeral Service: 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 4, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton.
Gene E. Miller
MOUND CITY, Mo. Gene E. Miller, 82, of Mound City passed away Dec. 30, 2020. Services 2 pm Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at Fellowship Christian Church, Mound City. www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Richard A. Watt
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. Richard Allen Watt, 76, Independence, Missouri, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Funeral Services 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Martinsville, Missouri. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Vicki Whitman-Fletcher
Vicki Whitman-Fletcher, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.