KEYTESVILLE, Mo. Helena McMahon Aldridge, 66, formerly of Keytesville, Missouri, passed away Dec. 28, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Kenneth E. Brunke
PLEASANT VALLEY, Mo. Kenneth Eugene "Gene" Brunke, 84. of Pleasant Valley, Missouri, passed away Dec. 28, 2022. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Polo, Missouri.
Mary L. Dukes
TARKIO, Mo. Mary Lou Dukes, 89, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Dec. 28, 2022. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Jan. 2, 2023, First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Open visitation 11 a.m. Jan. 1, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, family visitation 3 to 4 p.m. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Marilyn K. Finney
AGENCY, Mo. Marilyn Kay Finney, 78, Agency, Missouri, passed away Dec. 26, 2022. Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 30 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Gower. Burial: Halleck Cemetery, Faucett, Missouri.
Christina C. Landavazo
Christina Cecelia Landavazo, 44, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 27, 2022; Celebration of life 6 p.m. to 11:39 p.m. Dec. 31, 2022, at the Revolution Lanes Bowling Alley, 6936 King Hill Ave, St. Joseph. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.
Dean H. Lee Jr.
Dean H. Lee, Jr., 58, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 28, 2022. Services pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Anthony J. Lord
Anthony Tony J. Lord, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 29, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Glenna J. Roberts
AGENCY, Mo. Glenna Jean Roberts, 82, formerly of rural Agency, Missouri, passed away Dec. 29, 2022. A private family service will be held. Ms. Roberts has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral . www.ruppfuneral.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.