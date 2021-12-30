Late Notices

M. Louise Ferguson

M. Louise Ferguson, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Marcella Murphy

Marcella "Marcie" Murphy, 88, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

Private graveside service.

Gladys Wilson

RIDGEWAY, Mo. Gladys Wilson, 74, Ridgeway, passed away Dec. 26, 2021.

Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Kirkley Chapel, Ridgeway, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.

Burial will follow in Kirkley Chapel Cemetery, Ridgeway.

Visitation: from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the church.

More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

