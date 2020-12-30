Late Notices

William A. Kieffer

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. William Bill Albert Kieffer, 77, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. In-State: Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Jack King

Jack King, 51, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Marian I. Stanislaus

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. Marian Ilene (Sorenson) Stanislaus 85, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, .2020. A Private family service will be held at 10:00 AM a.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The service will be live streamed for public viewing on our website at www.heatonbowmansmith.com. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

