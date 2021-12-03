Late Notices
Kathryn Agee
RICHMOND, Mo. Kathryn Agee, 71, of Richmond, Missouri, formerly of Platte County, Missouri, passed away, Dec. 2, 2021. Graveside Service: 12:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Platte City Cemetery, Platte City, Missouri. Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home
Kelly Cox
EAGLEVILLE, Mo. Kelly Roe Cox, 67, Eagleville, Missouri, passed away Nov. 29, 2021. Funeral Services 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4 at Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Eagleville. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)
Pamella F. Grider
Pamella F. Grider, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 2, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Robert Runyan
MARTINSVILLE, Mo. Robert Ray Bob Runyan, 69, Martinsville, Missouri, passed away Nov. 30, 2021. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. There is no scheduled service. Cremation will follow the visitation. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)
Debra S. William
CAMERON, Mo. Debra Sue Williams, 69, passed away, Dec. 2, 2021. Services: 2 p.m. Dec. 6, at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation one hour prior to the service at 1 p.m. Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
