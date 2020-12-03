Late Notices
Donald E. Favor
RIDGEWAY, Mo. - Donald Eugene Favor, 82, Ridgeway, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Ridgeway Baptist Church, Ridgeway, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Ridgeway. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Joan Jackson
Joan Jackson, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Horatio Law
STANBERRY, Mo. - Horatio Ralph Law, 87, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City, Missouri. Burial will follow in King City Cemetery. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Jack Livingston
GOWER, Mo. - Jack Livingston, 87, of Gower, MO passed away, December 2, 2020. Funeral Services: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower with visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gower.
Mona L. Roberts
GILMAN CITY, Mo. - Reverend Mona Louise Roberts, 86, Gilman City, Missouri, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Mona has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO Inurnment will follow in Springer Cemetery, Gilman City, MO (www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Stephen L. Shaw
ROCKPORT, Mo. - Stephen L. Shaw, 78, Rock Port, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Opal F. Whittington
Opal Faye Whittington 95, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 2, 2020; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.