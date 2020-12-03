Late Notices

Donald E. Favor

RIDGEWAY, Mo. - Donald Eugene Favor, 82, Ridgeway, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Ridgeway Baptist Church, Ridgeway, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Ridgeway. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Joan Jackson

Joan Jackson, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Horatio Law

STANBERRY, Mo. - Horatio Ralph Law, 87, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City, Missouri. Burial will follow in King City Cemetery. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Jack Livingston

GOWER, Mo. - Jack Livingston, 87, of Gower, MO passed away, December 2, 2020. Funeral Services: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower with visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gower.

Mona L. Roberts

GILMAN CITY, Mo. - Reverend Mona Louise Roberts, 86, Gilman City, Missouri, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Mona has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO Inurnment will follow in Springer Cemetery, Gilman City, MO (www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Stephen L. Shaw

ROCKPORT, Mo. - Stephen L. Shaw, 78, Rock Port, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Opal F. Whittington

Opal Faye Whittington 95, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 2, 2020; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.