Late Notices, Dec. 29, 2022

Michael Burgess
Michael "Jean" Burgess, 67, of St Joseph, passed away Dec. 28, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements: pending, at Rupp Funeral Home.
More information at www.ruppfuneral.com.

John H. Knierim
Rock Port, Mo. John H. Knierim, 89, Rock Port, passed away Dec. 27, 2022, Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care, Tarkio, Missouri.
All memorial services will be held in Spring of 2023.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
More information at www.minterfuneralchapels.com.

Christina C. Landavazo
Christina C. Landavazo, 44, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 27, 2022, at her home. 
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Raymond Schubert
Raymond Schubert, 80, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 28, 2022.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Nancy M. Wheeler
Nancy Marie Wheeler, 83, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 28, 2022.
Arrangements: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

James A. Willoughby
James Allen Willoughby, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 27, 2022.
Visitation: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Funeral Service 10: a.m. Jan. 2, 2023, Rupp Funeral Home.
Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
