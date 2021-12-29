Late Notices
Paul K. Fortune
Paul "Corky" Kent Fortune 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 28, 2021, Funeral 10 a.m., Dec. 31, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Sister Kathleen C.
Reichert, O.S.F.
SAVANNAH, Mo.
Sister Kathleen C. Reichert, O.S.F., a member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Dec. 24, 2021. Scriptural Wake Service which will be open to the public and will be Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. in the Convents Mother Pia Ministry Center with Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Masks are required for the Scriptural Wake Service and Visitation. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah is in Charge of Local Arrangements.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
