Late Notices

Lucy E. Barger

WATHENA, Kan. Lucy Elaine Barger, 101, Wathena, Kansas, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020. Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Gerald E. Cox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Gerald Jerry E. Cox, 76, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away, Dec. 28, 2020. Visitation: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Smithville.Graveside Service ollowing at 2 p.m at Second Creek Cemetery, Kansas City, MO.

Kenneth Ebling

Kenneth Ebling 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec.28, 2020; Funeral Service will be 2P.M. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment will be at Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, MO.

Kevin D. Puvogel

HIAWATHA, Kan. Kevin D. Puvogel, 52, of Hiawatha, Kanas, Dec. 23, 2020. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/ service information

William A. Ross

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. William (Bill) Albert Ross, 87, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Private family memorial service will be held at a later date. For more information, www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Hildegard Webb

BRAYMER, Mo. Hildegard "Hilde" Webb, 74, Braymer, passed on Dec. 26. Memorial Service: 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Braymer First Christian Church. Inurnment: The Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer. www.bramfuneralservices.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.