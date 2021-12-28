Late Notices
Trent E. Brewer
JAMESPORT, Mo. Trent E. Brewer, 44, Jamesport, Missouri, passed away Dec. 25, 2021. Funeral 10:30 a.m., Dec. 31 at the A.V. Spillman Event Center, Jamesport, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport. Burial will follow in Lock Springs Cemetery, Lock Springs, Missouri. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the A.V. Spillman Event Center, Jamesport. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Paul E. Chesnut
SMITHVILLE, Mo. Paul Edward Chesnut, 64, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away Dec. 27, 2021. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. with Funeral at 11 a.m. Dec. 31, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville. Burial: Camden Point Cemetery
Russell G. Cochran
Russell G. Cochran, 86, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 26, 2021. Memorial service arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
James E. Frede
ROCK PORT, Mo. James Jim Edward Frede, 94, Rock Port, passed away Dec. 26, 2021. Funeral 11 a.m., Dec. 30, First Christian Church, Rock Port. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, prior to service. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Jerry B. Hardin
Jerry B. Hardin, 80, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 27, 2021. Funeral 11 a.m., Thursday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment with Military Honors White Oak Cemetery, Bethany, Missouri. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday at our chapel.
Stirling C. Minor
HAMILTON, Mo. Stirling Charles Charlie Minor, 81, died Dec. 27, 2021. Services: Dec. 31 at 11 a.m., Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley PittsFuneral Home, Braymer.
Noah A. Young
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Noah Alexander Young, 2, passed away Dec. 24, 2021. Funeral Dec. 30, 2 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.