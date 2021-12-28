Late Notices

Trent E. Brewer

JAMESPORT, Mo. Trent E. Brewer, 44, Jamesport, Missouri, passed away Dec. 25, 2021. Funeral 10:30 a.m., Dec. 31 at the A.V. Spillman Event Center, Jamesport, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport. Burial will follow in Lock Springs Cemetery, Lock Springs, Missouri. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the A.V. Spillman Event Center, Jamesport. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Paul E. Chesnut

SMITHVILLE, Mo. Paul Edward Chesnut, 64, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away Dec. 27, 2021. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. with Funeral at 11 a.m. Dec. 31, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville. Burial: Camden Point Cemetery

Russell G. Cochran

Russell G. Cochran, 86, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 26, 2021. Memorial service arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

James E. Frede

ROCK PORT, Mo. James Jim Edward Frede, 94, Rock Port, passed away Dec. 26, 2021. Funeral 11 a.m., Dec. 30, First Christian Church, Rock Port. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, prior to service. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Jerry B. Hardin

Jerry B. Hardin, 80, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 27, 2021. Funeral 11 a.m., Thursday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment with Military Honors White Oak Cemetery, Bethany, Missouri. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday at our chapel.

Stirling C. Minor

HAMILTON, Mo. Stirling Charles Charlie Minor, 81, died Dec. 27, 2021. Services: Dec. 31 at 11 a.m., Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley PittsFuneral Home, Braymer.

Noah A. Young

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Noah Alexander Young, 2, passed away Dec. 24, 2021. Funeral Dec. 30, 2 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

