Late Notices

Dorothy D. Bowmar

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Dorothy Dale Bowmar, 85, Stewartsville, went to be with Jesus on Christmas Day, 2021.

Funeral services: Noon, Dec. 30, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Stewartsville.

Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service, at the church.

More information at: turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Joseph S.Gilder

Joseph Steven Gilder, 62, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

Arrangements: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Vernon Peterson

OSBORN, Mo. Vernon "Pete" Peterson, 80 of Osborn, passed away Dec. 24, 2021, at Oregon Care Center in Oregon, Missouri.

Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop, Missouri.

Vincent J. Wolf

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Vincent John Wolf, 91, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 28, 2021, St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

