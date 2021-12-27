Late Notices
Dorothy D. Bowmar
STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Dorothy Dale Bowmar, 85, Stewartsville, went to be with Jesus on Christmas Day, 2021.
Funeral services: Noon, Dec. 30, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Stewartsville.
Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service, at the church.
More information at: turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Joseph S.Gilder
Joseph Steven Gilder, 62, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Arrangements: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Vernon Peterson
OSBORN, Mo. Vernon "Pete" Peterson, 80 of Osborn, passed away Dec. 24, 2021, at Oregon Care Center in Oregon, Missouri.
Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop, Missouri.
Vincent J. Wolf
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Vincent John Wolf, 91, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 28, 2021, St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.