Late Notices
Carolyn Rosenbohm
ROCK PORT, Mo. Carolyn Rosenbohm, 78, Rock Port, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Family Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
More information: www.minterfuneralchapels.com.
Charles M. Nelson
KIDDER, Mo. Charles Chuck Michael Nelson, 71, of Kidder, passed away Dec.22, 2021.
Visitation: from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Kidder Baptist Church to share and celebrate Chucks life.
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
More information at: www.polandthompson.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.