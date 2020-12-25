Late Notices

Dean K. Byrd

SAVANNAH, Mo. Dean K. Byrd, 94, Savannah, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Ace W. Cheek

WATHENA, Kan. Ace W. Cheek, 79, of Wathena, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his home.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements: pending, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena.

Holly A. Craig

ALBANY, Mo. Holly Ann Craig, 49, Albany, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.

Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.

Burial: following funeral, Sharon Chapel Cemetery, Mt. Moriah, Missouri.

Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monda,y at the funeral home where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Diann Mendez

Windmeyer Hall

TOPKEKA, Kan. Diann Mendez Windmeyer Hall, 68 of Topeka, died Dec. 22, 2020, at a Topeka Hospital.

More informaton at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.