Late Notices
Dean K. Byrd
SAVANNAH, Mo. Dean K. Byrd, 94, Savannah, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ace W. Cheek
WATHENA, Kan. Ace W. Cheek, 79, of Wathena, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his home.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements: pending, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena.
Holly A. Craig
ALBANY, Mo. Holly Ann Craig, 49, Albany, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.
Burial: following funeral, Sharon Chapel Cemetery, Mt. Moriah, Missouri.
Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monda,y at the funeral home where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.
More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Diann Mendez
Windmeyer Hall
TOPKEKA, Kan. Diann Mendez Windmeyer Hall, 68 of Topeka, died Dec. 22, 2020, at a Topeka Hospital.
More informaton at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.