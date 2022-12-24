Late Notices, Dec. 24, 2022 Dec 24, 2022 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesLois L. ChaseGRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. Lois L. Mitzi Chase, age 90, of Gravois Mills, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at her residence.Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie, Missouri.Visitation: 10 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a parish Rosary at 10:30 a.m.Arrangements are under the direction of Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home in Versailles, Missouri.Kenneth BurnettKINGSTON, Mo. Kenneth Burnett, 85, Kingston, passed on Dec. 21, 2022.Celebration of Life Service: 12:30 p.m. Dec. 28, 2022, at The First Christian Church, Cameron, Missouri.Visitation: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, Missouri.Interment: Kingston Cemetery, Kingston.More information at: www.bramfuneralservices.com.Frank FishCOWGILL, Mo. Frank Fish, 91, passed on Dec. 20, 2022.Funeral: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Cameron, Missouri.Interment: The Kidder Cemetery, Kidder, Missouri.More information at: www.bramfuneralservices.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Missouri Gravois Mills Christianity Worship Burial Cameron Funeral Home Lois L. Kenneth Burnett × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Dec. 24, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 23, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 22, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesFamily members reach partial settlement in Pear Street accidentOne person extricated during Monday rollover crashNew Ashland Cemetery owner tries to address complaintsMan dies in Holt County crash on MondayCouple claims $10,000 Shop St. Joseph prizeMan dies in Wednesday morning accidentShop St. Joseph winning numbers announcedClosings for Thursday, Dec. 22Man pleads guilty, sentenced in 2021 murder case'A one of a kind guy': Student remembered by Benedictine College community
