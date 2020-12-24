Late Notices
Darrell L. Cain
PRINCETON, Mo. Darrell L. Cain, Sr., died Sunday Dec. 20, 2020 at Pearls II.
Cremation: provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel.
No services at this time.
More information at: www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.
Clinton G. Potter
Clinton G. Potter, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday Dec. 23, 2020, in St. Joseph.
Service arrangements: pending, at Rupp Funeral Home.
Freddie E. Rapue
MARYVILLE, Mo. Freddie Fred E. Rapue, 89, Maryville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Natural Farewell: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Crystal J. Rucker
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. Crystal Joy Rucker, 84, Springfield, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Graveside Services and Burial: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, in Morris Chapel Cemetery, Bethany, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany..
There is no scheduled family visitation.
Charles A. Smith
Charles A. "Charlie" Smith, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Velma L. Strange
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Velma Louise Strange, 93, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
Graveside services: 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.