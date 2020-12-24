Late Notices

Darrell L. Cain

PRINCETON, Mo. Darrell L. Cain, Sr., died Sunday Dec. 20, 2020 at Pearls II.

Cremation: provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel.

No services at this time.

More information at: www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.

Clinton G. Potter

Clinton G. Potter, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday Dec. 23, 2020, in St. Joseph.

Service arrangements: pending, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Freddie E. Rapue

MARYVILLE, Mo. Freddie Fred E. Rapue, 89, Maryville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Natural Farewell: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Crystal J. Rucker

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. Crystal Joy Rucker, 84, Springfield, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Graveside Services and Burial: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, in Morris Chapel Cemetery, Bethany, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany..

There is no scheduled family visitation.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Charles A. Smith

Charles A. "Charlie" Smith, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Velma L. Strange

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Velma Louise Strange, 93, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.

Graveside services: 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.