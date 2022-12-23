Late Notices, Dec. 23, 2022 Dec 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesPatty BastaPatty Basta, 71, St. Joseph passed away Dec. 22, 2022.Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Jan. 14, 2023, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Inurnment: Whispering Pines Cremation Garden, St. Joseph Memorial Park.The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Marvin GladdenMarvin Gladden, 93, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.Services: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.Interment: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.Visitation: one hour prior to the service, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.Montie HawkMontie "Sue" Hawk, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 21, 2022.Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.Tyler A. PetersTyler A. Peters, 27, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 21, 2022.Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. TuesdayFuneral services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.Arrangements: the Rupp Funeral Home.Billy R. SteeleBilly Ray Steele, 42, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 21, 2022. Arrangements are pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.Mary K. WaltersMary Kay Walters, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 21, 2022.Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 3 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Entombment: Memorial Park Mausoleum.The family will gather with friends at 2 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crematory Cremation Worship Christianity Meierhoffer St. Joseph Farewell Funeral Home Mary Kay Walters × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Dec. 23, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 22, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 21, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesCouple claims $10,000 Shop St. Joseph prizeFamily members reach partial settlement in Pear Street accidentMan pleads guilty, sentenced in 2021 murder caseOne person extricated during Monday rollover crashNew Ashland Cemetery owner tries to address complaintsMan dies in Holt County crash on MondayShop St. Joseph winning numbers announced'A one of a kind guy': Student remembered by Benedictine College communityClosings for Thursday, Dec. 22Man dies in Wednesday morning accident
