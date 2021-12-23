Late Notices
Jusus M Bermejo
Jusus M Bermejo, 62, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 21, 2021.
Rosary: 5:30 p.m. Wed, Dec. 28, 2021.
Funeral Mass: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, St. Patricks Catholic Church.
Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.
Carla A. Gilbert
Carla Ann Gilbert, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 19, 2021.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
More information at: simplifyfunerals.com.
Eric D. House
GOWER, Mo. Eric D. House, 56, of Gower, passed away, Dec. 21, 2021.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 27, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
Masonic Service: 5:30 p.m.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home.
Burial: Stewartsville Cemetery, Stewartsville, Missouri.
Rev. Robert Leader
SAVANNAH, Mo. Rev. Robert "Bob" Leader, 66, of Savannah, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at his residence.
Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Dec. 28, 2021, at the Eastside Baptist Church in St. Joseph. Interment: Bennett Lane Cemetery.
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.
Douglas L. Long
BETHANY, Mo. Douglas L. Long, 65, Bethany, passed away Dec.20, 2021.
Funeral Services: 3 p.m. Dec.27, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.
Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany.
Visitation: 1:30 3 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.
More information at:www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Beth A. Merklein
OREGON, Mo. Beth A. Merklein, 58, of Oregon, passed away on Dec. 21, 2021, at Mosaic hospital in St. Joseph.
Services: pending, at the Chamberlain Funeral Home in Oregon.
More information at: www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
Mildred P. Morris
Mildred Pearl Morris, 100, St. Joseph, passed away, Dec. 20, 2021.
Graveside Services: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
More information at: www.meierhoffer.com.
Trudy K. Nelson
Trudy Kay Nelson, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 21, 2021, in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, funeral services and public live stream at 2 p.m. Dec. 27, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home.
Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.
More information at: www.ruppfuneral.com.
Daniel P. Slibowski
KANSAS CITY, Kan. Daniel P. Slibowski, 61, Kansas City, passed away Dec. 21, 2021.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Visitation: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Bruce Townsend
Bruce Townsend, 65, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 21, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Vina Whitman
SAVANNAH, Mo. Vina Lucille Whitman, 94, Savannah, passed away Dec. 17, 2021.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
