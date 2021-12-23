Late Notices

Jusus M Bermejo

Jusus M Bermejo, 62, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 21, 2021.

Rosary: 5:30 p.m. Wed, Dec. 28, 2021.

Funeral Mass: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, St. Patricks Catholic Church.

Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.

Carla A. Gilbert

Carla Ann Gilbert, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 19, 2021.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

More information at: simplifyfunerals.com.

Eric D. House

GOWER, Mo. Eric D. House, 56, of Gower, passed away, Dec. 21, 2021.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 27, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Masonic Service: 5:30 p.m.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home.

Burial: Stewartsville Cemetery, Stewartsville, Missouri.

Rev. Robert Leader

SAVANNAH, Mo. Rev. Robert "Bob" Leader, 66, of Savannah, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at his residence.

Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Dec. 28, 2021, at the Eastside Baptist Church in St. Joseph. Interment: Bennett Lane Cemetery.

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Douglas L. Long

BETHANY, Mo. Douglas L. Long, 65, Bethany, passed away Dec.20, 2021.

Funeral Services: 3 p.m. Dec.27, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany.

Visitation: 1:30 3 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.

More information at:www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Beth A. Merklein

OREGON, Mo. Beth A. Merklein, 58, of Oregon, passed away on Dec. 21, 2021, at Mosaic hospital in St. Joseph.

Services: pending, at the Chamberlain Funeral Home in Oregon.

More information at: www.chamberlainfuneral.com.

Mildred P. Morris

Mildred Pearl Morris, 100, St. Joseph, passed away, Dec. 20, 2021.

Graveside Services: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

More information at: www.meierhoffer.com.

Trudy K. Nelson

Trudy Kay Nelson, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 21, 2021, in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, funeral services and public live stream at 2 p.m. Dec. 27, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.

More information at: www.ruppfuneral.com.

Daniel P. Slibowski

KANSAS CITY, Kan. Daniel P. Slibowski, 61, Kansas City, passed away Dec. 21, 2021.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Visitation: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Bruce Townsend

Bruce Townsend, 65, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 21, 2021.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Vina Whitman

SAVANNAH, Mo. Vina Lucille Whitman, 94, Savannah, passed away Dec. 17, 2021.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

