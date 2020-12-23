Late Notices
Alberta M. Byer
HIAWATHA, Kan. Alberta M. Byer, 87, of Hiawatha, died Dec. 22, 2020, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha.
More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Brian A Carson
Brian A Carson, 56, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Patricia Cash
Patricia Cash, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Elaine M. Chirieleison
AGENCY, Mo. Elaine Marie (Kline) Chirieleison, 82, Agency, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Farewell Services: at a later date, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jerry E. Cole
HIAWATHA, Kan. Jerry Eugene Cole, 79, of Hiawatha, died at home Dec. 20, 2020.
More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Mitch Davis
FOREST CITY, Mo. Mitch Davis, 63, of Forest City, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 21, 2020.
More information at: www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
Kenton McClurg
Kenton McClurg, 60, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Chapel.
More information at: www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.