Late Notices

Alberta M. Byer

HIAWATHA, Kan. Alberta M. Byer, 87, of Hiawatha, died Dec. 22, 2020, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha.

More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.

Brian A Carson

Brian A Carson, 56, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Patricia Cash

Patricia Cash, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Elaine M. Chirieleison

AGENCY, Mo. Elaine Marie (Kline) Chirieleison, 82, Agency, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Farewell Services: at a later date, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Jerry E. Cole

HIAWATHA, Kan. Jerry Eugene Cole, 79, of Hiawatha, died at home Dec. 20, 2020.

More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.

Mitch Davis

FOREST CITY, Mo. Mitch Davis, 63, of Forest City, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 21, 2020.

More information at: www.chamberlainfuneral.com.

Kenton McClurg

Kenton McClurg, 60, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Chapel.

More information at: www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

Other Obituaries