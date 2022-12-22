Late Notices, Dec. 22, 2022 Dec 22, 2022 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesDr. Joseph CastellaniDr. Joseph Castellani, 91, of St. Joseph, died Dec. 20, 2022.Arrangements: pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.Joey R. HarveyCAMERON, Mo. Joey Ray Harvey, 70, passed away Dec. 17, 2022.Visitation: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m Dec. 23, 2022, at Poland-Thompson Chapel.Burial in Packard Cemetery, Cameron.More information at: www.polandthompson.com.Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.Verlea KretzerVerlea Kretzer, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Interment: Mount Auburn Cemetery.The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crematory Funeral Home Cameron Architecture Joey Ray Harvey Meierhoffer Poland-thompson Chapel St. Joseph × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Dec. 22, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 21, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 20, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesCouple claims $10,000 Shop St. Joseph prizeMan pleads guilty, sentenced in 2021 murder caseShop St. Joseph winning numbers announcedFamily members reach partial settlement in Pear Street accidentOne person extricated during Monday rollover crashNew Ashland Cemetery owner tries to address complaintsMan dies in Holt County crash on Monday'A one of a kind guy': Student remembered by Benedictine College communitySt. Joseph weighs four-day school calendarWhite House relaunches site for free COVID-19 tests, cases rise in St. Joseph
