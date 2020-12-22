Late Notices

Nic R. Allen

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. Nic Ray Allen, 44, of Independence, Missouri, formerly of Smithville, Missouri, passed away Dec. 16, 2020. Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Camden Point Cemetery.

Jewel Harms

Jewel Harms, 102, went gladly into the waiting arms of her Lord and Savior on Dec. 19, 2020. Funeral services will be held graveside on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements made under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Beverly Hogan

Beverly Hogan 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday Dec. 21, 2020; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Timothy McPherson

FAIRVIEW, Kan. Timothy McPherson, 60, of Fairview, died Nov. 18, 2020. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary information

Michael S. Owens

Michael Shane Owens 52, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 19, 2020; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Ethel M. Thom

Ethel Mae Thom, 94, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Private Farewell Services, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

Dale W. Warner

Dale W Warner 92, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 21, 2020; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Anita . Whiteaker

RAYTOWN, Mo. Anita Ann Whiteaker, 65, formerly of Cameron, passed away Dec. 19, 2020. Services: 2 p.m. Dec. 22, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missori. visit www.polandthompson.com. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.