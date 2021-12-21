Late Notices
Darla Beesley
LENEXA, Kan. Darla (Polsgrove) Beesley, 72, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away on Dec. 17, 2021. Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home in Oregon. www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
Garnet Bieri
SAVANNAH, Mo. Garnet Carolyn Bieri, 77, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Dec. 19, 2021. Farewell Services and Public Livestream noon Tuesday, St. Paul United Methodist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Dorothy L. Crawford
Dorothy L. Crawford, 100, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 20, 2021. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Allison A. Foster
PLEASANTON, Kan. Allison Arlene Foster, 73, Pleasanton, Kansas, (formerly of Ridgeway, Missouri) passed away Dec. 19, 2021. Funeral 11 a.m. Dec. 22, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Ridgeway, Missouri. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)
Oshell Harris
Oshell Harris, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 18, 2021. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Thomas A. Knierim
ROCK PORT, Mo. Thomas A. Tom Knierim, 67, Rock Port, passed away Dec. 11, 2021.
Graveside Service and Inurnment: 11 a.m. Dec. 22 Linden Cemetery, Rock Port. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 21, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Laura R. Nunn
Laura Rose Nunn, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 19, 2021. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 27, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Service following at 11 a.m.
Lauren M. Way
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Lauren Michele Way, 37, passed away Dec. 18, 2021. Service: Dec. 23 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
