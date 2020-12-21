Late Notices
Jackie S. Justus
Jackie S. (Brushwood) Justus, 51, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Phillip W. OKonski
Phillip W. OKonski, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Patricia J Ray
TINA, Mo. Patricia J. (Black) Ray, 83, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
No services are scheduled at this time.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.