Late Notices

Jackie S. Justus

Jackie S. (Brushwood) Justus, 51, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Phillip W. OKonski

Phillip W. OKonski, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Patricia J Ray

TINA, Mo. Patricia J. (Black) Ray, 83, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.