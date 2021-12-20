Late Notices
Verna M. Benning
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Verna Mae Benning, 91, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Graveside: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, Utica Cemetery.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Gertrude Erdley
ROBINSON, Kan. Gertrude Gertie Erdley passed away December 17, 2021, At Hiawatha.
More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Donna L. Howe
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Donna Lee Howe, 80, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Captain Robert C. Smith
Captain Robert C. Smith, Retired (SJPD), 83, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
