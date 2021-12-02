Late Notices

Donald E. Curran

SAVANNAH, Mo. Donald E. Curran, 86, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Nov. 30. Visitation 12:30 to 2 p.m. Dec. 5, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Memorial Service and Full Military Honors to follow at 2 p.m.

Rhonda J. Evans

TARKIO, Mo. Rhonda Jean (Roberts) Evans, 66, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Nov. 30, 2021. Funeral: 11 a.m. Dec. 4, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, prior to service. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Deborah A. Fanning

Deborah Ann Fanning 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 30, 2021. Visitation 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m.

Pastor Ron Parker

SAVANNAH, Mo. Pastor Ron Parker, 75, Savannah, Missouri; passed away Nov. 30, 2021. Funeral 11 a.m. Dec. 6 at Cornerstone Church, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

