Late Notices
Donald E. Curran
SAVANNAH, Mo. Donald E. Curran, 86, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Nov. 30. Visitation 12:30 to 2 p.m. Dec. 5, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Memorial Service and Full Military Honors to follow at 2 p.m.
Rhonda J. Evans
TARKIO, Mo. Rhonda Jean (Roberts) Evans, 66, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Nov. 30, 2021. Funeral: 11 a.m. Dec. 4, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, prior to service. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Deborah A. Fanning
Deborah Ann Fanning 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 30, 2021. Visitation 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m.
Pastor Ron Parker
SAVANNAH, Mo. Pastor Ron Parker, 75, Savannah, Missouri; passed away Nov. 30, 2021. Funeral 11 a.m. Dec. 6 at Cornerstone Church, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.