Late Notices

Gage O. Belding

Gage Owen Belding, 10, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Margaret A. Buczek

DEKALB, Mo. Margaret Ann Buczek 78, of De Kalb, Missouri, passed away Nov. 30, 2020; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home

Carl E. Colhour

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Carl Edwin Colhour, 78, of Maysville, Missouri, passed away on Nov. 30. Graveside Funeral Service will be held at Stewartsville Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at noon., with Full Military Honors. Christian Inurnment will follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Mo. turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Elaine Davis

GOWER, Mo. Elaine Davis, 78, of Gower, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Graveside Inurnment will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Number Six Cemetery, Gower, Missouri. Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home Gower

Jerry Gray

HAMILTON, Mo. Jerry Gray, 76, Hamilton, Missouri, passed on Nov. 30, 2020. Graveside Service and Interment: 1:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, at Highland Cemetery, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com

Ricky Hale

Ricky Hale, 72 of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Hillert Miller

Hillert "Sonny" Miller 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Theresa F. Oakes

CHILLICOTHE, Mo Theresa Fay Oakes, 62, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Graveside services: Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, 3:30 p.m., Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.