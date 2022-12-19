Late Notices, Dec. 19, 2022 Dec 19, 2022 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesLinda GrossLinda Gross, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 17, 2022.Arrangements are pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linda Gross Arrangement Notice Funeral Home Christianity Pend Pass Away News-press × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Dec. 19, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 17, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 16, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesShop St. Joseph winning numbers announcedCouple claims $10,000 Shop St. Joseph prizeMan pleads guilty, sentenced in 2021 murder caseMan admits guilt in DWI accident that killed pregnant womanSchool board members at odds over tax issuesNew Ashland Cemetery owner tries to address complaints'A one of a kind guy': Student remembered by Benedictine College communitySt. Joseph weighs four-day school calendarStanton looks to build on his legacy at Mid-Buch in senior yearWhite House relaunches site for free COVID-19 tests, cases rise in St. Joseph
