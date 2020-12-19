Late Notices
Terry L. Campbell
FALLS CITY, Neb. Terry Lynn Campbell, 68, of Falls City, died Dec. 15, 2020, at a Lincoln, Nebraska hospital. More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Rev. Thomas J. Frisby
Rev. Thomas J. Frisby, 79, of St Joseph, passed away Friday , Dec. 18, 2020. Funeral Services : Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 ,11 a.m. , Turner Family Funeral Home, Maysville, Missouri.www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Terry P. Smith
Terry Preston Smith 31, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away December 15, 2020; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.