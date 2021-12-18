Late Notices
Vivian Bowman
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Vivian Bowman, 90, Huntsville, Alabama (formerly of Pattonsburg, Missouri) passed away Dec. 16, 2021. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Dec. 20 at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. Burial will follow in Pattonsburg Memorial Gardens, Pattonsburg. Visitation 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, masks are preferred. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Susie M. Budget
CAMERON, Mo. Susie Mae Nelson Budget, 74, of Cameron, passed away Dec. 15, 2021. Service Dec. 21, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Poland-Thompson Chapel. www.polandthompson.com Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Norma J. Glenn
Norma Jean (Karn) Glenn, 89, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 17, 2021. Arrangements: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Joyce J. Morris
CAMERON, Mo. Joyce Jean Morris, 71, of Cameron, passed away Dec. 15, 2021. Services 7 p.m., Dec. 23, at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron. Visitation 5:30 to 7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. www. polandthompson.com Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Jo Hannah Weiland
HIGHLAND, Kan. Jo Hannah Jody Weiland, 66, passed away Dec. 15, 2021. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.