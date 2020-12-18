Late Notices

Mary L. Brewer

Mary L. Brewer 82 of St. Joseph passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Jamie A. Henderson

Jamie A. Henderson, 61, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Sondra R. Jeffers

Sondra Rose Jeffers 68, of S. Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020; Rupp Funeral Home.

Evelyn J. King

Evelyn J. King, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guestbook and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Robert S. Jury

HIAWATHA, Kan. Robert Stephen Jury, 83, of rural Hiawatha, passed away Dec. 11, 2020.

Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome for obituary

Gerald D. Lawrence

Gerald "Jerry" D. Lawrence, 81, St Joseph, passed away Sunday Dec. 13, 2020 in St Joseph. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Larry R. Sample

Larry Ray Sample 75, of St. Joseph passed away Dec. 13, 2020 Burial: 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.