Late Notices
Doris Lee Kerns
HEMPLE, Mo. Doris Lee Kerns, 88 of Hemple, Missouri, passed away, Dec. 15, 2021. Funeral 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Gower Christian Church with visitation one hour prior. Burial: Kerns-Freeman Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
Carolyn Jean Mitchell
Carolyn J. Mitchell, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 16, 2021. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Funeral services: 2 p.m. Dec. 21 at Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Wayne E. Nold
Wayne E. Nold passed away Dec. 15, 2021. Per his wishes, Mr. Nold has been cremated. A graveside inurnment will be held at a later date. Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel
James Thomsen
SAVANNAH, Mo. James J.D. Thomsen 67, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Dec. 15, 2021; Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.
Hannah Weiland
GALLATIN, Mo. Hannah Jody Weiland, passed away Dec. 15, 2021. Services 11 a.m. Dec. 20, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Highland. Visitation Monday, From 6 until 7:30 p.m. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.