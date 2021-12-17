Late Notices

Doris Lee Kerns

HEMPLE, Mo. Doris Lee Kerns, 88 of Hemple, Missouri, passed away, Dec. 15, 2021. Funeral 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Gower Christian Church with visitation one hour prior. Burial: Kerns-Freeman Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Carolyn Jean Mitchell

Carolyn J. Mitchell, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 16, 2021. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Funeral services: 2 p.m. Dec. 21 at Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com.

Wayne E. Nold

Wayne E. Nold passed away Dec. 15, 2021. Per his wishes, Mr. Nold has been cremated. A graveside inurnment will be held at a later date. Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel

James Thomsen

SAVANNAH, Mo. James J.D. Thomsen 67, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Dec. 15, 2021; Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.

Hannah Weiland

GALLATIN, Mo. Hannah Jody Weiland, passed away Dec. 15, 2021. Services 11 a.m. Dec. 20, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Highland. Visitation Monday, From 6 until 7:30 p.m. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.