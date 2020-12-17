Late Notices

Samuel L. Abarr

Samuel L. Abarr, 66, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mary L. Brewer

Mary L. Brewer, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec.14, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Geraldine E. Costigan

Geraldine E. Costigan, 67, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Cora M.Henley

Cora M. Henley, 100, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.Arrangements are pending with Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Mary Miller

Mary Miller, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Clifford L. Moppin

Clifford Lloyd Jackson Moppin, 67, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec.r 13, 2020. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.

Shirley L. Point

PLEASANT VALLEY, Mo. Shirley L. Point, 85, of Pleasant Valley, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.A Graveside Service is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Gerld A. Prothero

KINGSTON, Mo. Gerald Jerry A. Prothero, 85, Kingston, Missouri, died Dec. 15, 2020. Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Inurnment at a later date at The Kingston Cemetery, Kingston.

www.bramfuneralservices.com

Herman J. Seufert, Jr.

Herman Joseph Seufert, Jr., 93, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Charles J. Worman

HALE, Mo. Charles J. Sonny Worman, 83, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Graveside services: Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, 10:30 a.m., Hale Memory Gardens, Hale. For more information, www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Hale.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.