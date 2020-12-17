Late Notices
Samuel L. Abarr
Samuel L. Abarr, 66, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mary L. Brewer
Mary L. Brewer, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec.14, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Geraldine E. Costigan
Geraldine E. Costigan, 67, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Cora M.Henley
Cora M. Henley, 100, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.Arrangements are pending with Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Mary Miller
Mary Miller, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Clifford L. Moppin
Clifford Lloyd Jackson Moppin, 67, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec.r 13, 2020. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.
Shirley L. Point
PLEASANT VALLEY, Mo. Shirley L. Point, 85, of Pleasant Valley, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.A Graveside Service is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Gerld A. Prothero
KINGSTON, Mo. Gerald Jerry A. Prothero, 85, Kingston, Missouri, died Dec. 15, 2020. Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Inurnment at a later date at The Kingston Cemetery, Kingston.
Herman J. Seufert, Jr.
Herman Joseph Seufert, Jr., 93, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Charles J. Worman
HALE, Mo. Charles J. Sonny Worman, 83, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Graveside services: Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, 10:30 a.m., Hale Memory Gardens, Hale. For more information, www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Hale.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.