Late Notices
Alice Barnard
Alice Slagle Barnard, 88, of St. Joseph, died Dec. 14, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Alvina L. Brunett
Alvina Lynn Brunette, 66, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 15, 2021. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mary A. Castle
Mary A. Castle, 103, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 15, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Edwin Crabtree
Edwin Tony Crabtree 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 14, 2021. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp funeral Home.
Christopher M. Foster
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Christopher M. Foster, 60, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Dec. 12, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Bobby Lee Smith Jr.
Bobby Lee Smith Jr., 38, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 13, 2021. Mr. Smith has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be at noon Dec. 20, 2021, at Elwood Community Center. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.