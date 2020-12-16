Late Notices

Gary L. Hamm

Gary Lee Hamm, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday December 14, 2020 Memorial Services with live stream: 6 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020, Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Dave Mejia officiating. Mr. Hamm has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Jeffery P. Jochim

SMITHVILLE, Mo. Jeffery Paul Jochim, 54 of Smithville, passed away Dec. 13, 2020. Public viewing: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville. Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Reed Cemetery, Trimble, Missouri.

Margaret M. Sanders

Margaret Mary Sanders, 80, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., Saturday, St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church. Parish Rosary 4:30 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Shannon Tate

SMITHVILLE, Mo. Shannon Tate, 48, of Smithville, passed away Dec. 11, 2020. Celebration of Life Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18. Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.